2022 House takeover lists should come with big asterisks

Projecting races and results 20 months from an election can be a risky proposition in a normal cycle. Add in the extra layer of uncertainty with redistricting and it’s hard to take any projections about individual races in 2022 very seriously right now.

A look back at House Democrats’ list of takeover targets from 10 years ago during the last round of redistricting, however, shows that even without knowing the new congressional lines and district numbers, some vulnerable incumbents will likely remain that way until Election Day.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released its list of 21 Republican incumbents targeted for defeat in 2022. Democrats don’t have a lot of room for error, considering Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to retake the majority and the president’s party, on average, loses more than two dozen House seats in midterm elections.

That’s a different situation than the 2012 cycle, the last time the entire country went through reapportionment and redistricting. Republicans had just recaptured the House majority in the 2010 midterms and Democrats needed to gain a couple of dozen seats with President Barack Obama seeking a second term.

Even though the scenarios aren’t completely analogous, a look back can be helpful to remember the evolution of target lists in a redistricting cycle.