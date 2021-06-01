Biden puts voting rights in Harris’ portfolio ahead of Senate debate

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be taking point on voting rights for his administration.

The move, announced during remarks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., to recognize the 100th anniversary of the city’s race massacre, puts into Harris’ portfolio a policy issue that might involve her constitutional role as president of the Senate.

“In the last election, more people voted than ever before. Since then, more than 380 bills have been introduced across the country that would make it harder for Americans to vote,” Harris said in a statement after Biden’s speech. “Our administration will not stand by when confronted with any effort that keeps Americans from voting.”

Biden referenced the House passage of an elections and campaign finance overhaul that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer says he will force a procedural vote on later this month, even though an evenly divided committee deadlocked on the bill in May. The president also referenced a bill named for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., to reauthorize and restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

“June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill. I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?’ Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends,” Biden said.