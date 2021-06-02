Michael Steele on taking the GOP back from Trump

No one could question Michael Steele's Republican credentials. During his one term as chair of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011, the party broke fundraising records and presided over a big pickup of congressional seats in Washington and in statehouses across the country.

Today, Steele finds himself on the outs with his Republican Party because he has spoken out against former President Donald Trump's racially divisive politics. But Steele has not abandoned his party and believes it can be restored to its pre-Trump self. He joined CQ Roll Call's Equal Time podcast last month to explain how. An edited transcript:

Q. Why have you stuck with the Republican Party?

A. I have a number of analogies that I use to explain, maybe to rationalize, why I stay stuck on stupid with these folks. I always hew to the core of the party, of why those men and women in Ripon, Wis., decided to break away from the Whigs over civil rights, over individual liberties, and the rights of every citizen in the United States. That led to a great Civil War, and on the other side of that, those same stalwarts fought for my community. In fact, it is the political home for African Americans. It was for almost a hundred years. It isn't today, for good reason. That's why I call myself a Lincoln Republican. I still believe in those values and those principles.

We talk about constitutional norms and we talk about liberty. When we talk about the rule of law and the sanctity of our Constitution, those things should still matter. And they don't for a lot of the folks that are now in leadership inside the party, which we saw play out with the handling of Liz Cheney. You've got to have folks who are willing to stand up against that, at least for as long as you can, and that's what I try to do.