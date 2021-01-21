At the Races: Twenty-too soon?

Starting out: “I do not come from a super politically engaged family. You know, they voted. So I never knew that even really having a career in politics was possible. But I fell in love with politics at a young age. I was watching TV with my mom one day, and she got up from the couch, and, as young kids do, I changed the TV to something I wanted to watch. And that’s when I discovered C-SPAN. And I was like ‘What’s going on here?’ All of these people yelling and screaming about making the country better. I was super intrigued. And I knew I loved this thing that I was watching called politics. But I also knew at that young age, I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me. I didn’t see a lot of women. I didn’t see a lot of people of color. So even then, it does make you think, ‘Do I belong here? Is there space for me?’”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “In 2004, I was one of the super volunteers for John Kerry. That was my first exposure to national-level politics. And just seeing him give speeches to one of the big labor union conventions, the press gaggle, the motorcade, it was just a reminder of how big politics is, and how impactful it is. As someone who did not come from this world, just to be so up close and upfront to it, that was very surreal.”

Biggest campaign regret: “I was always a field engagement girl at heart. It was the thing that I loved. But I regret not trying out different departments, being in the development department, being in the press department. That is my big piece of advice that I give to young people now. When they’re starting off in politics, and they want to do a campaign, I tell them, ‘Try a little bit of everything to figure out what you like.’”

Unconventional wisdom: “We always get questions from people where they’re like ‘Do I have to have a certain amount of money in my checking account? Do I have to have a certain type of credit score? Do I have to have degrees?’ In our society, because of who our elected officials have been, we feel that we have to fit this mold to run for office, to be an elected official. And people just need to run as they are. We need those people from all different walks of life at every level of government. So for me, that’s something that I say all the time. Not everything is going to line up perfectly in your life when you want to run for office. You’re not always going to have done everything perfectly in your life. But that should not stop you from wanting that seat at the table to help make your communities and the country better.”

