Padilla, Ossoff and Warnock sworn in, sealing Democrats’ Senate majority

Democrats sealed their control of Washington on Wednesday by swearing in three new senators to take the chamber’s majority hours after Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president.

The subdued Senate ceremony showcased the diversity that the Democratic Party promises to usher into the Capitol in the Biden era.

Upon taking his oath, Georgia’s Raphael Warnock became the 11th Black senator to serve in the office, the first from Georgia and the third serving currently. Jon Ossoff, also of Georgia, became the first senator born in the 1980s, the youngest since Biden began his first Senate term in 1973 and the Peach State’s first Jewish senator. And Alex Padilla became the first Latino senator from California.

Kamala Harris, who herself made history Wednesday as the first female, Black and Asian American vice president, administered the oath to the three senators. With party control now divided 50-50, she is likely to be called on frequently as Senate president to break ties.

Harris, a former senator whose seat Padilla took, laughed as she read a portion of the formal text that described the seat he would fill, which referred to herself in the third person.