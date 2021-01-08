“What do a senator and a pastor have in common?” Raphael Warnock tweeted last fall.

For him, the answer now is everything. When the newly elected Georgia Democrat takes the oath of office in the coming weeks, he will become one of just two ordained ministers in the Senate, joining Oklahoma Republican and fellow Baptist clergy member James Lankford.

On the House side, at least five lawmakers have worked as ministers, bringing the total in Congress to seven.

Warnock will easily be the most prominent, thanks to his role as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Founded in the 1880s, the church was the spiritual home of both Martin Luther King Sr. and his son Martin Luther King Jr. Both father and son used their ministry to challenge segregation laws and advance civil rights.

“Long before I came to Ebenezer Church, I was inspired as a kid growing up in Savannah, Georgia, by Dr. King and his voice,” Warnock told MSNBC the day after his election. “I was just enamored by the ways in which he used his faith to bring people together to solve big problems in the public square.”