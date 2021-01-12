House members to be screened for weapons when entering chamber

Magnetometers have been installed outside the House floor for the first time ever, the latest fallout from last week’s violent attack on the Capitol in which insurrectionists breached both the House and Senate chambers.

“Effective immediately, all persons, including members, are required to undergo security screening when entering the House chamber,” says a memo from the House Sergeant-at-Arms office.

Metal detectors were erected outside the chamber Tuesday afternoon on the second floor of the Capitol, where House members are usually able to move freely, in large groups and without scrutiny.

Lawmakers are warned that “failure to complete screening or the carrying of prohibited items could result in denial of access to the chamber.”

While magnetometers scan staff, visitors, media and all other entrants at every single external door of the Capitol and office buildings, lawmakers bypass those perimeter checkpoints, stepping around the machines and usually giving a wave to the Capitol Police officers at their station. Now they will need to go through them to access the floor of the House.