Concern grows over potential COVID-19 superspreader event during Capitol riot

Concerns are mounting about the health of lawmakers and other people in the Capitol last week, after the first member to test positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday’s chaos said she believed she was exposed in a crowded hiding place with hundreds of other legislators.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., tested positive Monday while experiencing mild symptoms, and said in a statement she believes she caught the coronavirus from her fellow lawmakers while hunkering down as Capitol Police struggled for hours to contain a Trump-inspired mob attack on the Capitol.

Lawmakers were trapped in a room near the Capitol with hundreds of others, in some cases for hours, where at least one person who later tested positive for the coronavirus was present. The Office of the Attending Physician, which oversees the health of members of Congress, warned Sunday that at least one lawmaker who had COVID-19 was among them as they sheltered in place.

About 300 people were evacuated to the lockdown area so crowded it was difficult to walk, while sharing a single bathroom, according to Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Experts in indoor air pollution say COVID-19 thrives in crowds in stuffy, older buildings like that one.

A video surfaced over the weekend of some Republicans in the space ignoring the CDC's recommendations to protect public health by wearing masks. They included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; and Michael Cloud, R-Texas, who declined surgical masks offered by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.