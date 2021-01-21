Eyeing 2022 gains, GOP faces uncertain future with Trump’s exit

Donald Trump left office Wednesday, leaving in his wake a Republican Party that is out of power and divided, with just 21 months to unite before the 2022 elections.

Since Trump was sworn in as president four years ago, Republicans have lost control of the White House, the House and the Senate. In the last two weeks of his term, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and 10 Republicans voted to impeach the president from their own party.

But Trump still wielded his influence over the GOP. After the Capitol attack, 147 Republicans in Congress sided with him, voting against certifying two states’ electors.

The 2022 midterms will be the first chance for the GOP to define itself in a post-Trump era. Conversations with two dozen Republicans, many involved in congressional campaigns, revealed a party divided over Trump, their midterm prospects and the state of the GOP itself.

“When you talk to people about what we stand for versus what the Democrats stand for, we’re very unified,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a recent interview.