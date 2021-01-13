Rick Scott confident he can lead NRSC after Electoral College vote

Sen. Rick Scott said Wednesday he can still effectively lead the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, even as Republicans in Congress remain divided and a growing number of companies pledge not to donate to lawmakers who voted against certifying two states’ Electoral College votes.

The Florida Republican was among the seven GOP senators, and the only member of leadership, who voted last week to object to Pennsylvania’s electors. Scott did not join the group that objected to Arizona’s electors.

The votes have prompted backlash from donors and other members of the party after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol, fueled by the president’s unfounded claims of election fraud.

Fundraising is a key part of Scott’s job as the new chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, with Republicans looking to win back the Senate majority in 2022 after losing control of the chamber last week. Despite his vote last week, Scott said he won’t have trouble raising money, noting he’s been meeting with donors in recent days.

“If a company believes in high taxes and more regulations and bigger government and less money for the military, they ought to go fund the Democrats,” Scott told CQ Roll Call in an interview. “If they believe what Republicans believe in, I think they’re going to fund us”