Biden’s immigration bill faces difficult path in Senate

President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to propose a sweeping immigration bill on his first day in office faces significant Republican opposition over a key issue: the path to citizenship for those without legal status.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in interviews over the weekend that the administration plans to “restore humanity to our immigration system” through comprehensive legislation and a series of executive actions on Day One.

Biden’s nominee for Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed the plan during his confirmation hearing Tuesday. If confirmed, he told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, he would work “with Congress in passing legislation to fix our broken immigration system.”

[Homeland Security nominee pressed on past favoritism claims]

Both Biden and, more recently, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have said their immigration bill would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants who lack legal status in the country.