Homeland Security nominee pressed on past favoritism claims

Senate Republicans on Tuesday grilled President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, over “troubling issues” in how he handled the visa program for wealthy foreign investors during the Obama administration.

At the confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman asked about a Homeland Security inspector general report issued in 2015, when Mayorkas served as deputy Homeland Security secretary.

The report concluded that Mayorkas “exerted improper influence in the normal processing and adjudication” of EB-5 visas in cases that involved high-profile individuals, including Harry Reid, the Senate majority leader at the time.

“These were politically connected individuals, where you were in direct contact with them, going around the typical judicatory process,” Portman said. “Did you have concerns that your actions might be viewed as favoritism and special access?”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the panel’s outgoing chairman, chimed in about “some pretty troubling issues” raised in a letter at the time by Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, about the way Mayorkas handled the EB-5 investor program, which offers visa holders and their families the chance to seek permanent residency in exchange for investing heavily in U.S.-based job-creating enterprises.