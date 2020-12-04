Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore DACA

The Homeland Security Department will have to reopen applications for an Obama-era program that protects children brought to the U.S. illegally from deportation under an order issued Friday by a New York federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis built his order on a previous ruling that Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was not lawfully appointed when he shook up the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in July with a memorandum that rejected any new applications.

The agency will now have to accept new applications for deferred action work permits to undocumented immigrants brought illegally to the country as children, Garaufis said.

The order also forces DHS to extend previously granted work permits from one year to two, as the program originally allowed, and produce a report about the impacts the illegally-issued changes had on applicants.

Garaufis noted that “under normal circumstances,” it would be enough to vacate the changes Wolf made to DACA with his July memorandum. Noting the impact it had on the plaintiffs in the case, he took the steps beyond simply throwing out the memorandum.