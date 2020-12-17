At the Races: Mitch’s last-minute shopping

By Kate Ackley, Bridget Bowman and Stephanie Akin

Publishing note: Next week, At the Races will hit your inboxes on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and then take a break. We’ll be back on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Lawmakers are bracing for a weekend of work as they finalize a COVID-19 relief package (and government spending deal) before the end of the Congress — and before the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia. The COVID-19 measure has taken on a new sense of urgency with jobless claims rising and Republicans increasingly worried that Georgia voters could blame incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue if they fail to act. But it begs the question: Where was the political urgency before the November elections, when congressional Republicans fared very well? It’s worth noting that the current deal is a lot closer to what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted.

As members of the 116th Congress limp across the finish line of their lame-duck session, this week also marked the first time key Republicans in the Senate recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is moving forward, and the event provides new opportunities for individual and corporate donors to donate big sums of cash. Companies can fork over seven-figure contributions to Biden’s inaugural committee and, in return, perks await — much to the chagrin of liberal groups.