Trump must decide before Christmas whether to sign or veto massive defense bill

President Donald Trump, who has threatened to veto the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill, has until Dec. 23 to either do so or sign it into law, congressional aides said Monday.

The Senate cleared the $731.6 billion measure on Dec. 11, and it was quickly enrolled and delivered to the White House the next day, the aides said.

According to the Constitution, a president has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto a bill, setting up the Dec. 23 deadline for Trump’s decision.

If Congress were to adjourn during the 10 days, the bill could get scuttled in a so-called pocket veto, but Congress is expected to take procedural steps to avoid that scenario. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer has said he would not allow a pocket veto to happen.

Trump has threatened to veto the measure, known as the NDAA, because it would not repeal legal protections for social media companies and because it would require the Pentagon to rename military bases named after Confederate soldiers.