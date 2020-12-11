Senate sends massive defense bill to Trump

The Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly and on a bipartisan basis to send President Donald Trump a final defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021 — effectively daring him to follow through on his threat to veto it.

The Senate vote was 84-13 in favor of the $731.6 billion NDAA conference report.

The vote on adopting the measure came after an 84-13 vote earlier in the day to invoke cloture and limit debate on the conference report.

Trump has threatened to veto the legislation because it would not repeal legal protections for social media companies and because it would require the Pentagon to rename military bases named after Confederate soldiers.

Most members of Congress, however, would like to see the bill enacted for the 60th fiscal year in a row.