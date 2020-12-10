Sen. Rand Paul is delaying a Senate vote to send the president the annual defense policy legislation over the Kentucky Republican's concerns that it would restrict U.S. troop withdrawals from Afghanistan. But the measure is unlikely to result in anything of the sort.

Paul, a longtime critic of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, told reporters Thursday he is concerned the NDAA conference report would “hamstring” the president as he tries to bring home 2,000 of the roughly 4,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Jan. 15.

Paul assailed lawmakers who had previously said Congress should not limit a president’s ability to wage war but who are now, he said, happy to block this president from ending a conflict.

“Now they want to limit the power if it could actually reduce troops in the theater of war," Paul said.