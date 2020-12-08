House adopts defense conference report as veto threat looms

The House voted 335-78 on Tuesday to adopt a final version of the $731.6 billion defense authorization measure, setting up a possible end-of-year showdown as President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the legislation.

House leaders have said they would cut the upcoming holiday break short, if necessary, to override the veto. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not committed to doing the same, saying Tuesday that Trump's veto was not a certainty.

The conference report on the NDAA now awaits a vote in the Senate, expected this week, before lawmakers send the legislation to Trump’s desk. Once Trump receives the measure, he can take up to 10 days, excluding Sundays, to either sign or veto the bill.

But Trump has repeatedly said he would veto the measure over its mandate to change the names of military bases that honor Confederate figures, and its lack of a provision that would repeal legal protections for social media companies.

Language to change the names of the military bases was included in both the House and Senate versions of the bill.