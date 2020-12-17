Coronavirus relief package skirmishes bog down funding negotiations

With less than 48 hours until government funding expires, lawmakers on Thursday were inching closer to a pandemic aid and omnibus appropriations agreement, though a very short-term stopgap spending bill was likely.

While the $1.4 trillion omnibus measure is mostly complete, leadership hopes to attach a roughly $900 billion aid bill to the fiscal 2021 appropriations package, and it’s unlikely they would allow the omnibus to move forward on its own.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday morning on the floor that negotiators were on the “one-yard line” of completing the omnibus. He said that work depended on wrapping up “parallel business” of pandemic relief legislation, though that may not happen before the temporary funding bill expires on Friday at midnight.

“We're going to stay right here until we are finished, even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely,” he said. “And if we need to further extend the Friday funding deadline before final legislation can pass in both chambers I hope we'll extend it for a very, very short window of time.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said a few minutes later that lawmakers were “putting the final touches” on the package, but details on unemployment insurance, direct payments to households and small-business funding were still being debated.