Loeffler, Perdue buck Trump in vote for defense bill

Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler joined Hill Republicans in bucking President Donald Trump on Friday, voting to pass a defense policy bill that the president has been working for weeks to scuttle.

The 84-13 vote on the annual National Defense Authorization Act forced every Republican in Congress to choose between their loyalty to the president and passing a measure many in their ranks considered more important than politics.

But none of them, perhaps, were in a more precarious position than Perdue and Loeffler, both of whom have been courting the president’s blessing as they campaign ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide their political fates and the majority control of the Senate.

In a joint statement after the vote, the senators cited the nine military institutions in the state.

"This critical defense bill fully funds our military, gives our troops a significant pay raise, prioritizes our military families, and continues to improve military housing," they said. "While there were several provisions we would have changed, our main mission is to support our military."