Electoral votes are in, but congressional count may hold another round of drama

The 538 state electors gathered this week to cast votes for president with little drama, but some Republicans plan to complicate the usually ceremonial process of Congress counting the electoral votes on Jan. 6 — and that could put one incoming member in an extraordinary position.

“I cast my vote for President Joe Biden,” said Nikema Williams, when Stacey Abrams called her name in Atlanta on Monday.

As one of Georgia’s 16 electors, Williams’ vote may be among those called into question by congressional Republicans in January. Although the full Electoral College certified Biden’s 306-232 win on Monday, that is still not the final step in the journey to Inauguration Day.

On Jan. 6, Congress will hold a joint session to count the electoral votes. The process is full of pomp and circumstance and holds the weight of a duty specified in the Constitution.

Lawmakers will convene in the House chamber at precisely 1 p.m., as prescribed by federal law, with the vice president presiding. The ceremony is as old as the Constitution, though the COVID-19 pandemic may force some changes. It is unclear if the there will be Senate pages around — they typically carry the wooden boxes that hold the stacks of sealed manila envelopes containing the electoral results from the states.