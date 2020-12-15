Biden rallies Democrats in Georgia Senate runoffs as GOP plays up one-party rule as a danger

As Republican challenges to his presidential victory fell away, Joe Biden traveled to Georgia on Tuesday, where he still had some campaigning to do.

Speaking at a historic train yard outside Atlanta, Biden urged voters to cast ballots one more time on Jan. 5 for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are challenging incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in two runoff elections.

The elections will decide majority control of the Senate, and the GOP is trying to convince voters who might have backed Biden that one-party rule in Washington would be dangerous. Biden, however, made it clear that he sees the Democrats’ wins as essential to the success of his agenda in Washington, and blamed Loeffler and Perdue for the delay in passing another coronavirus relief package.

“I need two senators from this state who want to get something done,” Biden said. “Not two senators who are just going to get in the way. Because, look, getting nothing done just hurts Georgia.”

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates both races as Toss-ups, and public polling shows no one had a clear lead.