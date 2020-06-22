6 things to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

Updated, 5:05 p.m. | The successor to prison-bound former Rep. Chris Collins and the challenger to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be decided Tuesday along with nominees for dozens of House seats as six states hold elections.

But it may take several days for votes to be counted as states cope with an expected surge in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections in Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Virginia had already been delayed, while South Carolina’s runoffs for state-level offices were always planned for Tuesday.

In New York, Kentucky and North Carolina, which is hosting a GOP runoff for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former seat, absentee ballots can be postmarked on election day.

In North Carolina, those ballots must be received by June 26 to be counted, while that deadline is June 27 in Kentucky and June 30 in New York. Some counties in Kentucky have already said they will not release results until June 30.