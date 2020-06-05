Collins’ lawyers also mention that as a minimum security facility, FPC Pensacola may not be able to properly accommodate prisoners who may have the coronavirus and note that the BOP has sought delayed reporting: “Some BOP minimum security camps do not have restrictive housing that would be necessary for a quarantine, local municipal or county jails are the only available option for housing an inmate who voluntarily surrenders with possible COVID-19 exposure. Unfortunately, many local jails are refusing to admit such inmates at this time.”

One inmate at Collins’ future prison, Billy Walters, 73, was released early and will serve out the rest of his five-year sentence on house arrest. He was slated to be in prison until February 2022 for insider trading. Lawyers for Collins argue Walters’ “early release appears to be based largely on his age and the particular vulnerability of the elderly population.” Walters’ case drew headlines because he was linked to golfer Phil Mickleson, who settled a civil case with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Collins served on the board of directors for Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotechnology company, the success of which was largely dependent on the progress of MIS416, a drug designed to treat a form of multiple sclerosis. The drug failed a clinical trial, passage of which was required for the company to commercialize the drug and profit from it.

On June 22, 2017, while he was at the White House attending the annual Congressional Picnic, Collins received an email from Innate’s CEO saying the drug failed, information that meant the stock would plummet. At that time, Innate had not publicly released the results and Collins, using this insider knowledge, called his son, Cameron, to alert him of the confidential news so Cameron and others close to the family could unload their shares of Innate to avoid losses. When Innate publicly announced the trial failure of MIS416, the stock price dropped 92 percent.

Those who were tipped off by Collins avoided $768,000 in losses, although the former congressman did not trade his shares and lost millions. Collins could not trade his shares because they were still held by a transfer agent in Australia.