Bernie Sanders tests influence in House primaries for open seats

Sen. Bernie Sanders is moving on from his presidential campaign, turning his attention to races further down the ballot. And he’s not just taking on Republicans or sitting Democrats who aren’t sufficiently liberal.

The Vermont independent is also weighing in on crowded, open-seat primaries in Democratic territory in an effort to bring more progressives to the House. Primaries for two open seats next week around New York City could test whether his endorsement provides a last-minute boost in fundraising and energy that his favored candidates need to win.

In New York’s 17th District, where Democrat Nita M. Lowey is retiring, Sanders has endorsed lawyer Mondaire Jones. And in the race for retiring Democratic Rep. José E. Serrano’s 15th District seat, Sanders split with other liberal groups to back activist Samelys López. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates both races Solid Democratic.

For Sanders’ supporters, his involvement in congressional races is furthering the liberal movement he fostered as a presidential contender.

“His ‘not me, us’ moment is supporting these down-ballot candidates,” said Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party, referring to Sanders’ 2020 campaign slogan.