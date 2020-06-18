Generational clash in runoff for Meadows’ seat in North Carolina

The Republican running to replace White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in Congress will be fiscally conservative, pro-Trump, anti-abortion and have a hard-line stance on immigration. Whether that Republican will be a young upstart or longtime businesswoman gets decided Tuesday in the GOP runoff for the 11th District in western North Carolina.

"Ideologically, they’re carbon copies of each other but stylistically they are complete opposites,” said Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University.

Real estate agent and party activist Lynda Bennett, 62, had Meadows’ endorsement and support from such groups as House Freedom Action, but in a 12-candidate primary on March 3 ended up about 7 points short of the 30 percent needed to secure the nomination outright. That put her in a runoff with the second-place finisher, Madison Cawthorn, who got 20 percent.

Cawthorn, 24, is a real estate investor and motivational speaker who survived a near-fatal car crash and now uses a wheelchair. Campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, he has embraced social media and set himself apart from Bennett as a youthful outsider.

Runoff turnout is expected to be low, and 30 percent of early voters who have cast a ballots so far are from Cawthorn’s home county of Henderson, according to North Carolina’s elections board. Bennett’s home county of Haywood lags behind.