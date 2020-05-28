At the Races: Will health or wealth motivate voters?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

More than 100,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, as of this week, and more than 40 million have filed for unemployment. With 159 days until the November elections, it’s impossible to know how the coronavirus crisis will factor into voters’ decisions. But already we’re seeing signs of how Senate and House candidates are approaching the twin calamities of the virus itself and the economic tailspin.

Democrats (as we noted last week) plan to focus on health care, while Republicans want to talk about jobs. Take Sen. Thom Tillis’ new TV ad, in which the North Carolina Republican touts his “humble” roots: “My job is fighting for your job. We will build this economy back, and I’ll remember who needs it the most.” North Carolina’s Democratic Party shot back, attacking the vulnerable incumbent for working against a Medicaid expansion plan when he was speaker of the state House in 2013. Tillis faces Democrat Cal Cunningham in November.

The status of the economic recovery may prove pivotal in swing states.

“The more Americans focus on the economy, the more it benefits Republicans up and down ballot,” Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak told At the Races. “By the fall, the health care piece is probably going to look better relative to how it is now, and the economic picture is likely to look better as well. … If you’re in a position where you need America to fail to benefit politically, it becomes a messaging challenge.”