Name ID could decide crowded primaries for open Indiana seats

With a global pandemic gobbling up news coverage and traditional campaigning replaced with debates and virtual events conducted over Zoom, next Tuesday’s primaries for two House races in Indiana could come down to which candidate has the most familiar name in districts where longtime incumbents are retiring.

Fifteen Republicans and five Democrats are duking it out for their parties’ nominations in Rep. Susan W. Brooks’ central Indiana district, which the Republican has held since 2013.

And 14 Democrats and six Republicans are battling in primaries to replace Rep. Peter J. Visclosky, a 35-year House veteran.

Neither seat is expected to flip, though Democrats are more bullish about their chances of taking Brooks’ 5th District seat, which includes the Indianapolis suburbs, than Republicans are about flipping Visclosky’s 1st District in northwest Indiana’s Chicago suburbs.

The Trump factor

Brooks ran and won as a moderate, but that was seven years ago. Now, the Republicans bidding to replace her have, for the most part, embraced the politics of President Donald Trump, all vying to show who is most loyal to him, said William Blomquist, a political science professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.