Pennsylvania primaries to set matchups in House battlegrounds

Pennsylvania will be a crucial battleground in the presidential race, and it will also host a handful of competitive House races this year, including some Republicans consider critical to them winning back the House.

Republicans need a net gain of 17 seats to retake the chamber and they’re hoping to get some of them in the Keystone State, where Democrats are defending two districts that President Donald Trump won and one that he narrowly lost in 2016. But Republicans are also on defense, with Democrats targeting three GOP seats.

Since the primaries were postponed from April 28 to Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contests have been fairly quiet. The House primaries haven’t attracted much outside spending or involvement, aside from Trump endorsing two candidates over the weekend.

But the races could pick up once the matchups are set. Outside groups involved in House races have already reserved more than $18 million in airtime for the fall in Pennsylvania’s media markets, with the bulk of those reservations in the Philadelphia market, which also covers competitive races in New Jersey.

Trump's picks

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted support for two Pennsylvania Republicans taking on Democratic incumbents: Army veteran Sean Parnell, who is challenging Rep. Conor Lamb in the 17th District; and former Lehigh County Commissioner Lisa Scheller, who is challenging Rep. Susan Wild in the 7th.