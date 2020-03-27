Pennsylvania moves primaries to June 2 amid coronavirus pandemic

Pennsylvania became the latest state to postpone primary elections, moving the state's presidential and congressional primaries from April 28 to June 2.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf made the move official Friday, signing a bill moving the primary date into law. The measure passed the state legislature on Thursday.

“Delaying this year’s primary election as several other states have done is in the best interests of voters, poll workers and county election officials,” Wolf said in a statement.

“I commend the General Assembly for acting quickly on this critical legislation. The Department of State will continue to work with local election officials to ensure Pennsylvania has a fair and accessible election.”

