The Senate and partisanship return to the Capitol

ANALYSIS — It’s been two months since Speaker Nancy Pelosi rose in a closed-door meeting of Democrats to rebuke colleagues who wanted to leave the Capitol to avoid the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” she said March 10. The House held a roll call vote that Saturday, March 14, but has only returned since for votes on March 27 and April 23. Despite Pelosi's admonition, the normal work of the House — oversight hearings, markups, routine legislation — has ground to a halt.

Democrats are setting an example for Americans living under shelter-at-home orders and following the advice of Congress’ physician, but they’ve also hamstrung their ability to legislate and, during the week that just passed, allowed Republicans to pillory them for that failure.

“The Senate is here working. The House has decided to stay at home,” said Wyoming’s John Barrasso after Republican senators held their weekly policy lunch on May 5.

Pelosi is hoping to get back to work soon. She says she wants this week to approve a new rule allowing one representative to vote on behalf of a colleague who is not present, proxy voting, and to begin consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill.