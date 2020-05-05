Trump health official files whistleblower complaint, citing cronyism in COVID-19 response

Cronyism and a lack of urgency at the Department of Health and Human Services stymied the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first critical weeks of the crisis, according to a whistleblower complaint released Friday.

Rick Bright, a former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, alleges corruption and incompetence among leaders of the pandemic response in a 89-page complaint filed with the Office of Special Counsel.

Bright, who was involuntarily reassigned to a lower-ranked role at the National Institutes of Health in late April, said he spent his career preparing for a national crisis like COVID-19 but requests for political favors got in his way.

For example, he said he was asked to consider an unproved drug promoted by John Clerici, a pharmaceutical industry consultant with ties to Robert Kadlec, an HHS assistant secretary, as a treatment for COVID-19 despite a lack of clinical evidence. Bright’s lack of action on the request “clearly frustrated Dr. Kadlec and further strained their relationship,” the complaint reads.

The complaint also alleges that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that a prohibited personnel practice occurred” when he was transferred and that Bright should be reinstated as BARDA director.