Democrats to push for $25 billion for Postal Service, Oversight chairwoman says

House Democratic leaders have resolved to push for $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service in the next coronavirus relief bill, Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney said Tuesday.

“I do have a commitment … of $25 billion to keep the postal office running, which is under the jurisdiction of the Oversight Committee,” the New York Democrat said. “So I’m thrilled that that is in the package.”

The Postal Service is expected to run out of money by the end of September without a new congressional appropriation because it’s losing so much revenue during the pandemic, Maloney said.

“The fact that so many of them are sick; they’re essential workers on the front line,” she said. “So that’s a crisis. If we’re going to a campaign by [mail-in voting] and people need their medicines by mail, we have to have a post office.”

Maloney’s remarks came during a news videoconference that she held on legislation she’s introducing to provide student loan forgiveness for front-line workers. She said leadership has not yet committed to putting that proposal in the next bill but said she plans to continue advocating for it.