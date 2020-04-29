Testing and troubleshooting are key to ‘Virtual Congress’ task force effort

Two meetings of the bipartisan Virtual Congress Task Force yielded a go-ahead order for House committees to use videoconference technology for low-stakes roundtables as a way to troubleshoot concerns with the platforms — but there are still extensive issues to sort out.

The six-member task force, born out of partisan friction over a Democratic proposal for proxy voting, met in person on Capitol Hill last week and via the Microsoft Teams videoconferencing system Tuesday.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said Tuesday’s meeting included discussion of the testing and troubleshooting needed for different platforms that could be adopted by the House for remote proceedings.

“Today’s call was an example of how effective remote work in the House can be,” the Maryland Democrat said Tuesday. “As a result of today’s meeting, we are encouraging all House committees to hold remote roundtables to further test these new platforms.”

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, ranking member of the House Administration Committee, told CQ Roll Call that Tuesday’s meeting went well, both in terms of bipartisan discussion and technology.