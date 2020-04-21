Partisanship crowds into House’s proxy and remote voting debate

The House continued to grapple Tuesday with how to conduct urgent legislative business amid the coronavirus pandemic, moving ahead with a Democratic effort to change the rules to allow remote proxy voting, despite no lack of concern among members.

The House Rules Committee will convene Wednesday to consider a resolution to temporarily allow an absent lawmaker to designate a colleague to vote on floor matters on his or her behalf.

The chamber is expected to consider a $483.4 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday, and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced that a proxy voting resolution may be brought for a vote during the session.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the “PBS NewsHour” that while the House may vote on both the same day, proxy voting will not be used during the vote on the aid package.

Hoyer said Tuesday that proxy voting is only an initial step toward remote operations for the House. In a letter, the Maryland Democrat urged the chamber’s Rules and Administration committees to explore the use of videoconferencing during emergencies to allow remote voting and remote committee action. He also asked that they focus on how Congress can conduct business in Washington in compliance with social distancing guidelines.