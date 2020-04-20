Organizations push for remote floor and committee debate, not just voting

Ahead of a week where voting logistics could be tested in real time, a dozen organizations are urging Congress to enable remote deliberations for House floor and committee action and for Congress to invest in its own technology to make remote governing more feasible.

Last week, House leaders proposed a temporary rules change to allow proxy voting, which would allow an absent member to designate a colleague to vote on their behalf. But organizations across the political spectrum are saying that remote voting may not go far enough, when it is unclear when Congress will be able to safely convene regularly as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We understand the reluctance of some Members of the House to amend or temporarily suspend particular rules, but we believe it is preferable to have a remote Congress than no Congress,” reads a letter the group sent to congressional leaders Monday.

Signatories to the letter include the conservative R Street Institute and Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, alongside former Democratic Rep. Brain Baird and the liberal-leaning Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Government transparency advocates at Demand Progress, GovTrack and Marci Harris of PopVox joined the progressive Courage Campaign to sign onto the letter, among others.

The organizations would like to see the House adopt rules and procedures to allow for full deliberations, not just votes, in a remote capacity.