House inches toward low-tech remote voting with proxy vote proposal

The House is inching toward “temporary, low-tech remote voting,” according to recommendations that House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern made on a conference call with House Democrats on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Democrat recommended proxy voting, which would allow an absent member to designate a colleague to vote on their behalf, and unlike proposals floated previously, there would be no “general proxy” to allow minority and majority leaders to serve as proxies for members of their respective parties for a verbal roll call vote.

“Members would have to direct each and every vote,” McGovern said in a statement issued after Thursday’s call.

Members able and willing to vote in person on their own behalf could still do so. Members physically present would be eligible to cast votes on behalf of their colleagues. House members who remained in their district would send a letter, electronically, to the clerk to authorize another member to vote on their behalf and provide exact instruction. The authorization could be updated as procedural or other unexpected votes arise during the session.

Rank-and-file members have put pressure on leadership to come up with a way for the House to continue urgent legislative business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited travel and made gathering in large groups especially dangerous. While digital solutions have been proposed, there are concerns about testing, cybersecurity and access.