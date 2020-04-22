House Democrats punt on proxy voting plan

House Democrats have scrapped a plan to vote this week on a temporary change to House rules to allow proxy voting on legislation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on a Democratic leadership call Wednesday morning that after a conversation with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a bipartisan group of lawmakers will be tasked with reviewing remote voting by proxy and opening the House for business amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and McCarthy will both be part of the bipartisan group, along with the Rules Committee's Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., and the House Administration Committee's Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and ranking member Rodney Davis, R-Ill.

The House will instead vote this week to formally establish a coronavirus select committee that Pelosi announced previously, according to two leadership aides. The speaker proposed the select committee at the beginning of April, but the House must vote on a resolution to establish it.

The select committee will be chaired by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and aims to ensure that money the government appropriates or loans during the crisis — funds already enacted into law as well as those yet to come in future legislation — are spent wisely and effectively. The select committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response and to issue subpoenas.