House unveils proposal for remote committee work and proxy votes

Under a proposed rules change unveiled overnight, House committees could meet remotely and even mark up legislation related to any topic during a 60-day emergency period, but proxy voting on the House floor could only happen on bills related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rules Committee, dominated by Democrats, will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider the historic resolution, with opposition expected from Republicans.

A floor vote on the resolution is expected Thursday. If adopted, it would not allow members to vote by proxy immediately. An additional special order resolution would be needed for the speaker to initiate proxy voting authority for a 60-day period. Proxy voting would be limited to legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the same 60-day period, House committees would have the authority to conduct hearings and markups remotely. There would be no limitations on the hearing or legislative topics that can be covered remotely.