Feeling safe at the Capitol isn’t simple a year after Jan. 6

Jason Crow never imagined he would be crouching in the House gallery on Jan. 6, 2021, as police aimed their guns at insurrectionists pounding on barricaded doors. But there he was, switching into “Ranger mode.”

The Army Ranger turned congressman, who served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, saw his past and present meet during those minutes he took cover, holding the hand of Rep. Susan Wild as a pro-Trump mob tried to force its way into the chamber. He shut off his thoughts and focused on survival. A year later, he’s still making sense of it.

“I’m not the 27-year-old Ranger doing combat deployments. I’m a father and a member of Congress. It was almost a different lifetime ago for me,” said the Colorado Democrat. “Having that collide again and come back into my life on that day was a very surreal experience, and one that I still process.”

The last year has brought constant reminders of the dangers members and their staff face while working at the Capitol, a place that functions as both an office and a symbol of democracy. Though most say they’re confident law enforcement could repel another Jan. 6-like event, each new security concern or pandemic surge adds to a feeling of unease that’s not easy to shake.

After the riot, Crow and about 20 other Democratic House members began meeting virtually, talking through their experiences and bringing in professionals to help navigate the trauma. In those sessions, Crow opened up to the group about his experiences in combat and how his body felt tired and bruised in the aftermath of a firefight.