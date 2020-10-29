After mail laced with anthrax showed up on Capitol Hill in 2001, things started to feel different.

“You picked it up and it was all crinkly and crispy,” says Jim Manley of the letters he got after that, treated to kill any spores.

Manley remembers the uncertainty of that time, when he worked as an aide for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

“It really was a surreal moment, right up there with the weirdest stuff I ever saw in 21 years in the Senate,” he says. “There was a lot of fear, a lot of paranoia.”

It’s a feeling that many can relate to now, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape workplaces around the country. Fear of an airborne pathogen became the norm, along with rounds of nasal swab testing and staffers going remote.