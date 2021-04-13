Hill mourns Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans

When Abigail Evans saw her mom was crying, she draped her arm around her back and scooted closer to her as the two held hands, simultaneously clutching a Capitol Dome toy.

Abigail, 7, and her brother Logan Evans, 9, watched as congressional leaders and President Joe Biden lauded their late father’s heroism, honoring fallen Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, a 41-year-old who was killed after Noah Green slammed a car into Evans and Officer Kenny Shaver on April 2.

As Abigail listened to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks, she dropped the Capitol Dome toy she was holding on the ground. Biden, who was sitting close by Evans’ family, got up from his seat, walked a few paces and bent down to grab the Dome and handed it back to her.

President Joe Biden picks up a toy Capitol dome for Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, as her brother Logan, 9, and their mother Shannon Terranova, look on, while paying respects as his remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Evans was killed when a driver rammed the north barricade of the Capitol on April . (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

“Logan and Abigail, no words are adequate. We can only imagine your sadness, but we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know that he is a hero. That his name will always be on our lips and his memory in our hearts,” Pelosi said, adding: “And that the president of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.”

Biden spoke directly to the family, making eye contact with Janice Evans, Billy’s mother, the two children and their mother, Shannon Terranova. The president said Billy was just like people he grew up with, characterizing Evans as tough and loyal.