Short-staffed and overworked: Capitol Police struggle after months of trauma

After an off-duty Capitol Police officer learned Friday that shots were fired near the Capitol, the officer called a colleague who was on duty and in tears.

Earlier that afternoon, Noah Green slammed the blue car he was driving into two Capitol Police Officers, killing Officer William “Billy” Evans and injuring Officer Kenny Shaver. Capitol Police officers rushed Evans to the hospital in a cruiser.

“So all I’m thinking is they’re at [the hospital] covered in blood, just freaking out,” the off-duty officer told CQ Roll Call.

The fatal assault marked the third death of a Capitol Police officer this year in what has arguably been one of the most trying stretches of time in the department’s almost 200-year history.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering injuries when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Just days later, another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide. Eighty officers were seriously injured during the insurrection, according to the police force’s union. Countless other officers are living with severe trauma from the attack but continue to work forced overtime.