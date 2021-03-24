Outer fence surrounding the Capitol complex is down

The outer perimeter fence that was installed to protect the Capitol complex after the Jan. 6 attack on Congress has been removed, the Capitol Police announced Wednesday.

“All of the fencing that surrounded the outer perimeter of the U.S. Capitol Complex has been removed,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “Affected roads have reopened. The USCP is ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment’s notice, if needed.”

The notice comes after a March 19 email from acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett in which he said the outer fence would be removed that coming weekend. The Capitol Police told Blodgett “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing.”

Razor wire had already been removed from both fences and bike racks constituting a barrier have been positioned around the office buildings and the Supreme Court.

An inner fence surrounding the Capitol building remains as the Architect of the Capitol makes security repairs to the structure and the Capitol Police force works to strengthen its security posture.