Hill staff say fear of political violence can feel like part of the job 

When a man threatened to blow up his truck near the Capitol last week, the standoff lasted five hours and ended in surrender. Now the episode has renewed debate over whether political violence has entered the mainstream — and how much fear should come with the territory when you work for Congress.

Some Hill staffers said they feel resigned to future threats. “It’s an unwelcome part of working in politics and D.C.,” said a Republican House staffer, who asked for anonymity to speak freely about their workplace.

“At this point, you get used to it,” said another GOP House staffer. “I’m not sure what else they could do to reinforce security, but ultimately, I do still feel very safe at the Capitol.”

Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged in federal court Friday with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and an explosive device. If convicted on the mass destruction charge, he could face life in prison.

During the standoff, the suspect appeared to stream live video from inside his truck as he spoke of a coming “revolution” and blamed Democrats for “killing America.” It was the latest chapter in a violent year on Capitol Hill, which began with an insurrection attempt by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 and then saw a Capitol Police officer killed in April when a driver rammed his car through a barricade.