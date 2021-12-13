Senate allows small public tours to resume in the Capitol

The Senate sergeant-at-arms has relaxed its pandemic policy on public tours in the Capitol, saying some guests can once again visit the building.

The new guidance allows small staff-led tours in a limited area on the Senate side. Two tours of up to six guests each will be open to visitors every half-hour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a memo circulated to Senate offices and obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The tours are limited to 30 minutes and will be allowed to include only the Crypt, the Rotunda and the Brumidi Corridor. Areas like the Capitol Visitor Center, the Old Senate Chamber and the Old Supreme Court Chamber will remain off-limits.

Offices will be capped at two tours per week. All guests must complete a health screening before visiting and be advised of CDC recommendations that people should wear masks indoors, the guidance said. It did not say whether visitors must be vaccinated. The office of the Senate SAA did not respond to a request for comment.

Staffers must send the names of those invited on tours at least 24 hours in advance. Members of the public seeking a tour would start by submitting a request to their home state senator’s office.