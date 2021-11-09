Harry Dunn challenging Gus Papathanasiou for Capitol Police union leader

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who detailed the violence and racism he faced from supporters of former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection in testimony before the House panel investigating the attack, is running to unseat Gus Papathanasiou as head of the department’s union.

Papathanasiou has been chairman of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee for the past five years.

A copy of the union’s newsletter detailing the statements of candidacy for the upcoming elections was obtained by CQ Roll Call. The secret ballot vote for the two-year term will be held on Nov. 18 and run for 24 hours. Aside from chairman, officers will cast ballots for other positions on the executive board, such as recording secretary.

Both Dunn and Papathanasiou declined comment.

Papathanasiou has been in leadership positions at the union since 2007. He served as a shop steward and first vice chairman before becoming chairman.