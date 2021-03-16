Capitol Police committed unfair labor practice, decision finds

The Capitol Police engaged in an unfair labor practice when it unilaterally suspended the union’s collective bargaining agreement as the coronavirus pandemic began last March, according to a decision by an Office of Congressional Workplace Rights hearing officer.

The hearing officer, Bruce D. Rosenstein, found that when the Capitol Police suspended the collective bargaining agreement on March 19 and 20, 2020 , the department “abused its discretion in not following the terms of the parties’ agreement of giving notice and explaining to the Union why suspending the entire CBA was a true emergency that prevented collective bargaining between the parties.”

The order, issued on Jan. 29 but not made public until recently, directs the Capitol Police to negotiate with the union, rescind the agreement’s suspension and reinstate all provisions that were suspended.

The Capitol Police, which was then led by former Chief Steven Sund, made unilateral changes on employment conditions that included department operations, administrative functions, safety measures and methods of communication with union employees. Further, the department did not engage in any type of bargaining with the union from March 20 to June 15.

The department then proceeded to reinstate certain components of the agreement as the summer progressed, including instances in July and August. However, there were many provisions still suspended, including topics such as vacation and health and safety.