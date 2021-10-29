Deputy Chief Eric Waldow to retire from Capitol Police

Eric Waldow, a top Capitol Police official who was criticized by officers for failing to lead on Jan. 6, has submitted paperwork to retire from the force, a source familiar told CQ Roll Call.

The exact date of his impending departure is unclear.

Asked for clarification, a Capitol Police spokesperson said it was department practice to not discuss personnel issues.

Waldow, a deputy chief, was in charge of leading the Civil Disturbance Unit — the force’s riot control outfit — as incident commander on Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the Capitol. Rather than leading officers with direction over the radio, Waldow physically engaged rioters, a move some officers said was the wrong decision.

“Should’ve been leading, but was fighting instead,” said an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.