Brown, Carey win open Ohio seats, keeping party control unchanged

Ohio’s two open House seats will be filled by the same parties that controlled them at the start of the year after special election victories Tuesday by Democrat Shontel Brown in the Cleveland-area 11th District and Republican Mike Carey in the 15th District south of Columbus.

Carey, a coal lobbyist, campaigned on his allegiance to former President Donald Trump as he sought to succeed Republican Steve Stivers, who resigned in May to run the state Chamber of Commerce.

Carey was leading Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo 59 percent to 41 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:08 p.m. Eastern time.

The victory was a boon to Republicans, whose midterm strategy revolves around picking up support from suburban independents souring on President Joe Biden’s agenda while maintaining the backing of their pro-Trump base.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said Carey’s win was driven by attitudes toward Biden.